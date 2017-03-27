

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing a number of charges after security video led police to his home.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, March 23, police were called to a business on College Avenue in Guelph. A customer left his Ford F150 running as he went into the business. While he was inside, a man coming out jumped into the running truck and drove away. When police viewed security video from the business, officers recognized the suspect.

Later Friday morning, police went to a Wilsonview Avenue address looking for their suspect. A man was spotted jumping out of a window and was arrested. While searching the residence, a number of items were discovered that led to charges.

The 27-year-old Guelph man is facing drug possession, possession of stolen property, fraud, weapons, and breach charges. The stolen pickup truck was also recovered.