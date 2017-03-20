Featured Guelph News Videos
Stun gun used during arrest at Guelph bar
Guelph Police headquarters are pictured on Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 10:02AM EDT
A 20-year-old man tried to take a conducted energy weapon away from police officers who were placing him under arrest, police say.
Guelph Police officers were called to a Carden Street bar around 1 a.m. Sunday to deal with a man who had allegedly been causing problems inside.
According to police, the man threatened police and ignored their instructions, then tried to fight his arrest.
When police pulled out the conducted energy weapon, the man allegedly grabbed hold of it before being subdued.
The Cambridge man is now facing charges including assault with intent to resist arrest, disarming a police officer and public intoxication.
