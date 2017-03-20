

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old man tried to take a conducted energy weapon away from police officers who were placing him under arrest, police say.

Guelph Police officers were called to a Carden Street bar around 1 a.m. Sunday to deal with a man who had allegedly been causing problems inside.

According to police, the man threatened police and ignored their instructions, then tried to fight his arrest.

When police pulled out the conducted energy weapon, the man allegedly grabbed hold of it before being subdued.

The Cambridge man is now facing charges including assault with intent to resist arrest, disarming a police officer and public intoxication.