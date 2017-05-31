

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Two Guelph residents broke into a Waterloo Avenue home Wednesday night.

Three people were home at the time and had to be decontaminated after being sprayed with bear spray.

One of the victims went into the back yard and used a gardening tool to defend himself against one of the suspects, the suspect sustained minor injuries and was sent to a Guelph hospital where he was treated and released back into Guelph polices’ custody.

The suspect was charged with a number of offences including break and enter, assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance.

The other suspect is still wanted by police.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.