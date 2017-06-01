Featured Guelph News Videos
Suspected pellet gun shooter arrested in Fergus
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 7:49PM EDT
One person was arrested after allegedly firing a pellet gun at a moving vehicle, police say.
A report of a shot brought police officers to a section of the highway north of Fergus, near Sideroad 15, around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Wellington County OPP say they believe it was a pellet gun that was fired at the vehicle from another passing vehicle. It hit the passenger side mirror and left a dent in a door.
The suspected shooter was tracked down on St. Andrews Street in Fergus and placed under arrest, though not before their vehicle and a police cruiser were both damaged.
Further details were not immediately available.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.