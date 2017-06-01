

One person was arrested after allegedly firing a pellet gun at a moving vehicle, police say.

A report of a shot brought police officers to a section of the highway north of Fergus, near Sideroad 15, around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Wellington County OPP say they believe it was a pellet gun that was fired at the vehicle from another passing vehicle. It hit the passenger side mirror and left a dent in a door.

The suspected shooter was tracked down on St. Andrews Street in Fergus and placed under arrest, though not before their vehicle and a police cruiser were both damaged.

Further details were not immediately available.