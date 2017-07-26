

CTV Kitchener





A thrill-seeking Kitchener man got more than what he bargained for when he went off-roading to evade police on Tuesday night.



Police said that around 9:30 p.m., they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 6 north of Kenilworth.



Instead of slowing down, police said the driver of the vehicle took “extreme evasive action and drove off the road, through a ditch and crossed a hay field attempting to conceal the vehicle behind a row of hay bales.”



Police were able to locate the vehicle along with its four occupants. One man was found to be in possession of marijuana.



The driver was found to be under multiple driving suspensions.



As a result, a 45-year-old man from Kitchener was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in Guelph court at the end of August.



A 20-year-old Kitchener man was charged with three counts of driving while suspended. He will appear in court at the beginning of September.



Police said the vehicle was impounded.