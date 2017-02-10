

CTV Kitchener





A number of unsolved, suspicious fires of abandoned structures in multiple jurisdictions has prompted a series of investigations.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall Emergency Management along with investigators in local jurisdictions are looking into a total of 14 unsolved fires.

There have been a number of suspicious fires in abandoned buildings around Wellington County over the last few months. They include a fire in Elora that occurred on Feb. 6 and the Guelph/Eramosa fires from Feb. 3.

Police are asking that the public remains vigilant and reports suspicious activity in their community.

Owners of abandoned or vacant buildings are being asked to secure unlocked structures, speak to neighbours to watch unattended property and make regular visits to the property.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.