Suspicious suitcase empty, bomb squad discovers
Guelph Police headquarters are pictured on Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 1:25PM EST
An out-of-town bomb squad was called in to deal with a suspicious suitcase in Guelph.
Guelph Police say the suitcase was left in a shopping cart corral in a Paisley Road parking lot Thursday afternoon.
The manager of the store, who was concerned about the suitcase, then contacted police.
Officers blocked off the area around the suitcase and called in the Waterloo Regional Police explosive disposal unit for assistance.
An X-ray scan revealed that the suitcase was empty. It was then taken away.
