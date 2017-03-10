

CTV Kitchener





A section of road between Guelph and Rockwood was closed Friday morning due to a serious collision.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., on Wellington Road 44/Guelph Line south of Highway 7.

It involved a tractor-trailer which left the roadway and rolled over an embankment.

According to the OPP, the driver of the truck remained trapped in the truck for more than half an hour.

By 11 a.m., the driver had been removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police said that the road would likely remain closed well into the afternoon.