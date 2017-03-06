

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener boy has lost his driver’s licence and his vehicle for one week, and may face further consequences through the court system.

The 17 year old is charged with racing after being stopped by police east of the city.

Wellington County OPP say he was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 7 near Wellington Road 32.

According to police, a radar device had tracked his vehicle’s speed at 123 km/h, while the speed limit on that section of the highway is 60 km/h.