Teenage swimmers swept over dam in Elora
Emergency crews are seen at Bissell Park in Elora on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:25PM EDT
Two teenage girls were taken to hospital after being carried over a dam while swimming in Elora.
Emergency crews were called to the river at Bissell Park shortly after 5 p.m. for a possible river rescue.
They arrived to find that one of the girls had been able to get to her feet and pull her friend to shore.
Officials said that both girls were taken away to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
#CWFD Stn. 60&40 respond to 2 youths swept over dam. Non life threatening injuries. Great rescue by Fire,EMS and OPP. pic.twitter.com/R081PNg53V— Brad Patton (@CWFireChief) June 21, 2017
