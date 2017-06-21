

CTV Kitchener





Two teenage girls were taken to hospital after being carried over a dam while swimming in Elora.

Emergency crews were called to the river at Bissell Park shortly after 5 p.m. for a possible river rescue.

They arrived to find that one of the girls had been able to get to her feet and pull her friend to shore.

Officials said that both girls were taken away to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.