

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





More than 50 tenants forced out of their Guelph apartments by a flood last week are still waiting to return home.

Emergency and remediation crews have been at the building on Wilsonview Avenue since the flood happened last Friday.

Tenants were told to leave because hydro had to be turned off.

There's extensive damage to the building, including walls and carpets.

Residents have had to stay with family or friends, or at hotels.

The Red Cross says they helped nine families who did not have tenant insurance.

Danny Roth, spokesperson for building owner Greenwin Properties, says their main priority is making the structure safe for tenants to return.

“As of today, pending some hydro work… we hope to be able to announce a re-occupancy schedule as early as this evening.”

The cause of the flood is still being investigated.