Two local men are $1 million richer.

David Richard of Conn and Lajos Soljmosi from Guelph were the winners of the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize from the Jan. 18 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“I saw the words, ‘big winner - $1 million’ flash on the screen. I thought there had to be something wrong with the machine,” said Richard in a release on Monday.

He said the two men had been playing as a group for ten years and have won small amounts in the past.

Richard shared the news about the big win with Soljmosi.

“I am very excited about this win. Next month I will retire and this win will be wonderful to add to my future plans and savings,” Soljmosi said in the release.

Richard said his plans include starting his own business.

“I am a big motorcycle enthusiast so I am going to find a way to incorporate my love of bikes into my profession. Winning the lottery is absolutely awesome,” he said.

The winning ticket was bought was purchased at Walsh’s Pharmacy on George Street in Arthur.