

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The trial of a man accused of dangerous and impaired driving in connection with a serious crash on Highway 401 won’t take place in Guelph.

Shane Campbell made a brief court appearance in Guelph on Tuesday, during which it was announced that his trial would be moved to Hamilton.

Campbell is accused of causing a two-vehicle crash on the 401 in Puslinch Township on Sept. 29, 2016.

The collision left seven people in hospital, including all five people in the SUV Campbell was driving. Four of them suffered serious injuries.

Campbell has been charged with four counts apiece of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm and causing a collision involving bodily harm with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

With reporting by Allison Tanner