Cleanup and assessment of damage from last week’s flooding has prompted a new water safety message from the Grand River Conservation Authority.

The GRCA says the high flows in the Grand washed away many of the warning buoys and booms used to warn river users of obstructions and other hazards.

Until the buoys and booms can be replaced, authorities are urging people unfamiliar with waterways in the Grand watershed to stay out of the water.

Additionally, debris washed into rivers and other waterways by the flood continues to make its way downstream.

Another effect of the flooding is that tubing activities at the Elora Gorge have been suspended indefinitely. According to the GRCA, tubing infrastructure was damaged during the flooding and must be repaired before tubing can resume.

Anyone who has found a warning buoy or boom on their property is being asked to contact the GRCA.