The union representing teaching assistants and seasonal lecturers at the University of Guelph could strike or be locked out by Monday morning.

Talks on a new collective agreement between the university and CUPE Local 3913 were ongoing as late as Friday.

The two sides have been negotiating off and on since last fall. The more recent talks have been conducted with a mediator appointed by the province present.

University officials say that if there is a work stoppage, the school will remain open and employees “will work had to minimize the effect on students, staff, faculty and other members of the U of G community.”