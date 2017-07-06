

CTV Kitchener





A state-of-the-art research facility focused on sustainable beef production will open in Elora in early 2019.

The facility will be operated by the University of Guelph. Also involved in the project are federal and provincial agencies, as well as the Beef Farmers of Ontario.

University officials say the Livestock Research and Innovation Centre Beef Facility will be the most sophisticated facility of its kind anywhere in Canada.

“This new facility will expand and elevate our hub for world-class bovine research in Ontario,” school vice-president Malcolm Campbell said in a news release.

The new building will replace existing facilities elsewhere in Elora. Research will focus on various production, environmental and energy issues related to beef.

The university also opened a centre focused on dairy research in Elora in 2015.

In total, $12.4 million of the $15.5 million in funding for the project is coming from the provincial government, with the rest coming from the federal government and Beef Farmers of Ontario.