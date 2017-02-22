Featured Guelph News Videos
Vehicle sought after gunshots heard in Guelph
(Christina Marshall / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 12:26PM EST
Gunshots were heard in a Guelph neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.
Police report that the shots were heard around 2 a.m., coming from somewhere around Paisley Road or nearby Oxford Street.
They believe the shots may be connected to “a silver vehicle with black winter rims” that had “a number of occupants inside” and was seen speeding away from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.