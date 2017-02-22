

CTV Kitchener





Gunshots were heard in a Guelph neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Police report that the shots were heard around 2 a.m., coming from somewhere around Paisley Road or nearby Oxford Street.

They believe the shots may be connected to “a silver vehicle with black winter rims” that had “a number of occupants inside” and was seen speeding away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.