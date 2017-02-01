

CTV Kitchener





A 60-year-old Guelph man has been identified as the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Highway 407 on-ramp last week.

OPP said Wednesday that Donald F. Bell was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The crash occurred Jan. 23, around 6:30 p.m., on the northbound ramp from Dixie Road in Mississauga to Highway 407.

Police said at the time that the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, and ended up in a ditch off the ramp, where it caught fire.