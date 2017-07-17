

CTV Kitchener





Organizers of next month’s World Dwarf Games in Guelph say they’re in need of volunteers.

The event takes place from Aug. 4 to Aug. 12 at the University of Guelph campus.

It will be the first World Dwarf Games to be held in Canada since 2001 – and, with 400 athletes from 19 countries expected to attend, it will be the busiest World Dwarf Games ever.

Competitors are divided into groups based on their ages and specific classifications of dwarfism. There are 13 different sports on the docket, including basketball, volleyball, swimming, powerlifting and a modified form of curling.

Volunteers are needed to help manage the logistics of the World Dwarf Games, as well as to referee some of the events. Anyone interested in helping out can email this address to learn more.