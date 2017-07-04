Featured Guelph News Videos
Water leak closes Guelph intersection indefinitely
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 10:52AM EDT
An underground water leak has weakened a road in a Guelph neighbourhood, causing an indefinite road closure.
City officials say there is no timetable for the reopening of the intersection of Stevenson Street North and Bennett Avenue.
Bennett Avenue residents were being asked to use Lane Street as a detour. Other drivers were being asked to stay away from residential streets and use a five-kilometre detour route along Elizabeth Street, Victoria Road and Eramosa Road.
Pedestrians were able to get around the closure.
The water leak had been stopped as of Tuesday morning, although repairs were still necessary before the road could reopen.
