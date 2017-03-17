

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A woman has been charged after a Guelph business was defrauded of three quarters of a million dollars.

Guelph Police’s fraud unit arrested 36-year-old Laura Smeaton from Georgetown, after a fraud investigation. She was previously employed as a financial controller for Machine Control Systems in Guelph.

Police say the woman was in charge of a local company’s account, invoicing, payroll and banking. During a one-year period starting in October, 2012, officials say the woman misappropriated approximately $750,000, using the company credit card to conduct unauthorized transactions.

The suspect has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and fraud over $5,000.