Woman, 36, accused of defrauding Guelph company of $750K
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 9:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 7:16PM EDT
A woman has been charged after a Guelph business was defrauded of three quarters of a million dollars.
Guelph Police’s fraud unit arrested 36-year-old Laura Smeaton from Georgetown, after a fraud investigation. She was previously employed as a financial controller for Machine Control Systems in Guelph.
Police say the woman was in charge of a local company’s account, invoicing, payroll and banking. During a one-year period starting in October, 2012, officials say the woman misappropriated approximately $750,000, using the company credit card to conduct unauthorized transactions.
The suspect has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and fraud over $5,000.
