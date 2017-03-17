

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A woman has been charged after a Guelph business was defrauded of three quarters of a million dollars.

Guelph Police’s fraud unit arrested a 36-year-old Georgetown woman after a fraud investigation of the former financial controller of a Guelph business.

Police say the woman was in charge of a local company’s account, invoicing, payroll and banking. During a one-year period starting in October, 2012, officials say the woman misappropriated approximately $750,000, using the company credit card to conduct unauthorized transactions.

The suspect has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and fraud over $5,000.