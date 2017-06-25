Featured Guelph News Videos
Woman taken to hospital following 3-vehicle crash north of Guelph
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 1:47PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash north of Guelph on Saturday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene on Highway 6 near Guelph Nichol Townline around 7 p.m.
Police said the other two drivers were not seriously hurt.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police said charges may be laid.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.