

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being seriously injured at a workplace in Puslinch Township.

Emergency crews were called to a workplace on Kerr Crescent, south of Aberfoyle, around 8 a.m. in response to the incident.

According to Wellington County OPP, a 48-year-old man received serious injuries to one of his hands.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.