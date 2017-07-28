Featured Guelph News Videos
Workplace incident leaves man with serious injuries
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 1:26PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being seriously injured at a workplace in Puslinch Township.
Emergency crews were called to a workplace on Kerr Crescent, south of Aberfoyle, around 8 a.m. in response to the incident.
According to Wellington County OPP, a 48-year-old man received serious injuries to one of his hands.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.