A bank in Drayton may have been robbed by the same person who hit a bank in Milverton one week earlier.

The latest robbery occurred Tuesday afternoon at the RBC branch on Main Street East in Drayton.

A man was able to get away from the store with cash. He was last seen eastbound on Main, on foot.

Wellington County OPP describe the man as white and thin. They say he was wearing a dark blue Montreal Canadiens baseball cap, khaki shorts and a grey T-shirt, and had a black bandana

According to police, the same man may be responsible for the July 25 robbery of the CIBC branch in Milverton.