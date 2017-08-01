

CTV Kitchener





The water in Conestogo Lake poses a low risk to human health, according to the Grand River Conservation Authority.

Water samples were sent for testing following the discovery of blue-green algae, which can contain a toxin known as microcystin.

The tests, which were conducted on water samples taken July 20, show a microcystin level “well below” 20 parts per billion, which is considered safe for recreational uses.

As microcystin typically breaks down in about a week, the situation at Conestogo Lake has likely changed since the sample was sent for testing.

The GRCA says people using the water for recreational purposes should avoid algae on the shoreline and algae ‘scum’ in the water, as blue-green algae can form during periods of hot, dry weather.