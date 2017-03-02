

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A family tragedy resulted in a family feud which now has one Guelph Police officer facing a charge of discreditable conduct.

Last March, Andrea Normore was found dead in a townhouse on Glamis Road in Cambridge.

Police said that she was killed by Tim Byrne, who himself died in a car crash in nearby Puslinch Township a few hours before Normore’s body was found.

Shortly after the deaths, Judy Somerton – Byrne’s sister – received a voicemail message that she says came from Const. Neil Moulton of Guelph Police, who is a member of Normore’s extended family.

Somerton provided CTV News with a copy of the voicemail, which she says “instilled a lot of fear” in her.

“Judy, it’s Neil,” the message begins.

“I’m asking and only asking you once – cut the bulls*** going on over Facebook.”

At another point, the male voice says that Somerton is “not going to want to continue this s***, because I’ll put an end to it.”

“I was afraid that (Moulton) would come to my brother’s funeral and cause some disturbance of some sort,” Somerton said in an interview.

Somerton ended up filing a complaint against Moulton to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, as a result of which Moulton was charged with one count of discreditable conduct.

His lawyer, Bernard Cummins, says that Moulton was dealing with “the most brutal, malicious, unimaginable travesty that could ever beset a family” in finding Normore dead in her home.

“The only thing that he wanted to get across to the murderer’s family was ‘Give us peace. Let us mourn and heal,’” Cummins said in an interview.

“Does anyone expect my client to act in a measured way when he’s dealing with the death of a family member, and his whole family is distraught?”

Cummins says Moulton was not on-duty at the time, was not acting on behalf of police, and should not have the comments in the voicemail held against him professionally.

“We’re getting to a point where you can’t even speak anymore without facing some scrutiny,” he said.

A hearing date for the case will be set later this month.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto