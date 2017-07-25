

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have released more information as they investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against children by a city resident.

Brandy Pierce, 37, is facing charges of child luring, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Pierce had volunteered with Scouts Canada for 19 years. Following news of his arrest, the organization severed its ties with Pierce and notified parents of Guelph-area Scouts about the allegations.

Police said Tuesday that the charges Pierce is facing are not connected in any way to his time with Scouts Canada.

Pierce remains out of custody under what police have called strict conditions.