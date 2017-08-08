

CTV Kitchener





Another person has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion in Guelph.

A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were already facing charges in connection with the incident.

Police said Tuesday that a 20-year-old man had also been arrested, on charges of assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

The home invasion was reported around 5 a.m. Sunday. Two men allegedly forced their way onto an apartment on Kathleen Street and demanded that the people inside the apartment hand over their phones and wallets.

The intruders were injured during an ensuing fight.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted.